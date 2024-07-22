Vandalism of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue triggers protest in Uttar Pradesh village

Kannauj: A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was desecrated by some miscreants in a village , leading to protests by residents, police said on Monday.

The statue was installed in Kakarkui village in Saurikh area on July 17. On Sunday night, some people broke the hand of the statue, Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said.

When the villagers learned about the incident the next morning, they gathered at the site to protest.