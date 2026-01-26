<p>Lucknow: Senior journalist A M Khan, who had served as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> bureau chief of <em>Press Trust of India (PTI)</em>, died at his residence here on Monday. He was 75.</p>.<p>Khan breathed his last around 11 am at his home in Vipul Khand in Gomti Nagar here, his daughter Alhamra Khan told <em>PTI</em>. He is survived by two daughters and a son.</p>.Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90.<p>He retired from <em>PTI</em> in 2010. Following his retirement, Khan worked briefly as a media adviser in the then Akhilesh Yadav government.</p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh Accredited Media Association president Hemant Tiwari and several other journalists paid their condolences at Khan's home.</p>