Waking with empty pockets: Mystery of Mathura's 'sleeping' thief finally solved

While sleep brings relief to many, some passengers in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura railway station recently found out that it could also leave one with a lighter pocket.

Over the past few days, several passengers travelling via the Mathura station had filed complaints of theft, but the identity of the thief remained a mystery up until Tuesday.

With complaints coming in, the in-charge of the Government Railway Police in Mathura, Sandeep Tomar, decided to get to the bottom of the mystery, reported NDTV.