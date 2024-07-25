Watch | Kanwariya mob assaults specially-abled man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

A video has emerged showing a mob of Kanwariyas flogging and assaulting a specially-abled man after he allegedly waved a stick in public in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.
As lawlessness has been peaking, the video shows a cop scaring away and dispersing the mob to save the victim from the chaos.
DH could not independently verify this video.
Another video from the same district has come up showing a man allegedly being beaten up by Kanwariyas.
The man in question, Aqib, is from Dehradun, and was on his way to drop his brother-in-law in Meerut when their car and he was allegedly attacked.
Later, he was allegedly assaulted by the Kanwariyas and the food plaza where he had taken shelter was also vandalised.
Yet another incident occurred when an e-rickshaw was vandalised and its driver beaten up by some 'Kanwariyas' in Haridwar's Manglaur on Wednesday.
As per PTI, the clash broke out after the e-rickshaw accidentally hit one of the 'kanwariyas' along the road in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.
About the incident, Haridwar SSP Pramod Dobhal said, "Sanjay Kumar informed the police that his e-rickshaw accidentally hit a 'bhole' (pilgrim), in which no kanwar was fragmented. Despite this, the pilgrim along with others assaulted him and vandalised his e-rickshaw. The police have taken cognisance of the incident, and a case has been registered."
Published 25 July 2024, 05:43 IST