'Why reservation for SC, ST, OBCs not included in 9th Schedule?' asks Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday slammed the BJP and the Congress for not including reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also alleged that the two major parties of the country were not in favour of the backwards' social transformation and economic liberation.

BSP, which has one MLA each in UP and Punjab, and two in Uttarakhand, is not aligned with the NDA or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.