Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Widows of Vrindavan celebrate Diwali on banks of Yamuna

Dressed in white sarees, the widows also made a colourful rangoli using flower petals.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 20:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 20:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVrindavanDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us