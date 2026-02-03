<p>Barabanki: The dead body of a 40-year-old woman, associated with a farmers' union, was found in a vacant plot along a canal in the Kotwali Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was killed by crushing her head with a brick or a heavy object before the body was dumped at the spot, they said.</p>.<p>The body was discovered on Monday in the plot near the Gadiya canal, following which locals informed the authorities.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Sangam Kumar said the deceased had sustained severe head injuries.</p>.<p>"During inspection, it was found that her head had been crushed using a heavy object," he said.</p>.Costly craving: UP boy tricked into giving away jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh in exchange for momo.<p>She was later identified as Sunita, a resident of Ashrafpur village in the Asandra police station area.</p>.<p>Sunita was associated with a farmers' union, police said.</p>.<p>Her husband works in Rishikesh and lives there with their four children. He has been informed about the incident, police said.</p>.<p>The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. </p>