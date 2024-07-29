Yogi Adityanath changes tune after Delhi visit

Lucknow: Under fire from his colleagues and party leaders for being inaccessible to them and not giving due respect to the party workers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday signalled that he was ready to 'change' his attitude.

Adityanath's affability on the first day of the UP Assembly session was too visible to ignore.

Otherwise serious and stern, the CM was seen walking up to the party legislators and greeting them and inquiring about their well being. Many BJP MLAs were seen touching his feet. Adityanath also lent his ear to the party MLAs, who wanted to tell him something.

He also greeted newly appointed leader of the opposition and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Mata Prasad Pandey and other opposition leaders in the House.