Yogi Adityanath performs puja at Gorakhnath Temple on Vijayadashami

<p>Gorakhpur: Vijayadashami celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple commenced with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing a puja on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>The chief minister, who is also the Gorakhnath Math Peethadhishwar (head seer) performed the rituals for Shrinath, an incarnation of Guru Gorakhnath, dressed in traditional Nath sect attire.</p>.<p>As per a press statement, the day's ceremony began with Adityanath offering prayers at the temple's Shaktipeeth. He then proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum, where he honoured Guru Gorakhnath by performing a ceremonial 'aarti' and other rituals.</p>.<p>The CM conducted prayers for all deities of the temple, it said.</p>