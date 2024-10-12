Home
uttar pradesh

Yogi Adityanath performs puja at Gorakhnath Temple on Vijayadashami

The chief minister, who is also the Gorakhnath Math Peethadhishwar (head seer) performed the rituals for Shrinath, an incarnation of Guru Gorakhnath, dressed in traditional Nath sect attire.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 10:52 IST

Comments
Published 12 October 2024, 10:52 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh Gorakhnath Temple Yogi aditynath

