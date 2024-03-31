3 killed, 11 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

New Tehri: Three persons including a woman were killed and eleven others injured on Sunday when their car fell into a gorge in the Tehri district.

The incident occurred near Duwakotidhar on the Gaja-Dandachali-Chamba motor road in the Gaja Tehsil at around 9 am, Narendra Nagar SHO Gopal Dutt Bhatt said.

The car was going towards Chamba.