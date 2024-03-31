3 killed, 11 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

New Tehri: Three persons including a woman were killed and eleven others injured on Sunday when their car fell into a gorge in the Tehri district.
The incident occurred near Duwakotidhar on the Gaja-Dandachali-Chamba motor road in the Gaja Tehsil at around 9 am, Narendra Nagar SHO Gopal Dutt Bhatt said.
The car was going towards Chamba.
There were 14 people in the vehicle when it went out of control and fell into a deep gorge, he said.
Two persons identified as Dharamveer Aswal (45) and Ritika (22) died on the spot while another named Jagveer Singh Rawat (40) died at a hospital in Gaja, Bhatt said.
Another injured person is still under treatment at a hospital in Gaja and the rest have been admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official said.
(Published 31 March 2024, 09:46 IST)