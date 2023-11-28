Ambulances ready, road being repaired to rush workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel to hospital

Senior police officers briefed the security personnel outside the tunnel to spring into action the moment workers start coming out of the escape passage being prepared for them.

Pipes have been inserted up to 52 metres through the rubble at Silkyara tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday as efforts to rescue the 41 workers trapped there continued for the 17th day.

The breakthrough point is 57 metres, he told reporters in Silkyara.