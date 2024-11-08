Congress targets Dhami govt, asks when will Lokayukta be appointed in Uttarakhand

<p>Dehradun: Terming the two-year extension given to Uttarakhand Power Corporation Managing Director Anil Yadav as the "height of corruption", the Congress on Friday asked the state government when it will appoint a Lokayukta.</p><p>Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana alleged that corruption has reached its peak under the BJP rule in the state and corrupt officials are getting government protection.</p><p>"Giving two-year extension to Uttarakhand Power Corporation MD Anil Yadav shows the height of corruption in the state. Extending a favour to an officer against whom investigation is pending in a disproportionate assets case is proof that corruption is no issue for the state government," Dhasmana said at a press conference here.</p>.Uttarakhand energy secretary attacked by Unemployed Association President, alleges state IAS Association.<p>Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself is in charge of the energy department and in a situation like this an extension to Yadav without his consent or permission is impossible, the Congress leader said.</p><p>Posing two direct questions to the chief minister, Dhasmana asked when he will appoint the Lokayukta and when will the investigation report against Yadav.</p>