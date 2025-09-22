YSRCP demands CBI probe into Tirumala Parakamani controversy

<p>Hyderabad: YSRCP's Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on Monday penned urgent letters to Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai seeking a CBI inquiry and the formation of a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge, respectively, to investigate the escalating Tirumala Parakamani controversy. </p><p>This comes after Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state CID to seize records related to Tirumala Parakamani theft case,</p><p>Gurumoorthy’s letters condemn the Naidu government’s allegations of theft and misuse of temple offerings as a blatant political vendetta. </p>.Andhra Pradesh High Court directs CID to probe Tirumala Parakamani theft case .<p>“These claims lack credible evidence and due process, tarnishing the devotion of 1.2 billion Hindus worldwide who view Tirumala as the spiritual heart of Lord Venkateswara,” he said. </p><p>The Parakamani, symbolizing collective faith and offerings from millions of pilgrims, must not be weaponized for partisan gain, he emphasized, warning that such actions erode communal harmony and public trust in religious institutions, said Gurumoorthy.</p> .<p>He argued that only an impartial central probe can uncover the truth and restore devotees’ confidence. </p><p>“The Constitution entrusts the judiciary and central agencies with upholding faith’s sanctity and preventing its misuse for political mileage,” he noted. </p><p>"A CBI investigation, he urged Home Minister Shah, would ensure transparency and reaffirm that offerings are handled with utmost respect, while the proposed Judicial Commission would provide a mechanism “beyond reproach” to examine the issue in full.</p> .<p>This intervention follows the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s recent order for a state CID to seize records and submit to the court into a 2023 incident, which YSRCP leaders view as biased amid ongoing political tensions. Gurumoorthy reiterated his commitment to protecting Tirumala’s dignity.</p><p>“The faith of pilgrims visiting this holiest shrine must prevail over fabricated narratives. We demand justice to safeguard Hinduism’s revered legacy.” The letters called for swift action to prevent further damage to religious sentiments and democratic governance.</p>