Dehradun accident: Panel to prepare road safety manual

The decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Fridays. The CM directed the officials to consult domain experts for drafting the report.
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 00:05 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 00:05 IST
