Dehradun accident: Panel to prepare road safety manual

<p>New Delhi: A day after six students were killed in a road accident in Dehradun, the Uttarakhand government has set up a committee to prepare a road safety manual to check rising number of road accident deaths in the state. </p>.<p>The decision was taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Fridays. The CM directed the officials to consult domain experts for drafting the report. </p>.<p>The decision comes a day an after a fatal accident in downtown Dehradun, that led to the death of 6 young students aged 19 to 21. The accident happened at 2 am when a speeding SUV collided with a container at the ONGC roundabout. One of the survivor in critical condition is fighting for life in the hospital. </p>.<p>The impact of the collision was so intense that the head of the two deceased were severed from the body. While body part of the other killed lay strewn on the road.</p>.<p>In the meeting, the CM instructed officials to ensure bars and liquor shops are closed at stipulated time. The police have been asked to initiate regular night-checking to curb “drunk driving” and “over-speeding”.</p>