Haldwani violence: 25 more arrests take total to 30; Jamiat delegation visits area

Haldwani (U'khand): Twenty-five more people have arrested in connection with the February 8 riots after the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa in Haldwani in Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday, as a delegation of two Muslim bodies visited the area and alleged that protesters are treated differently on the basis of religion.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the fresh arrests took the total number of people arrested so far to 30, and added that key accused Abdul Malik would be nabbed soon.

On Thursday, violence broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

Curfew remained in force in Banbhoolpura but was lifted from the outer areas of the town. Shops were still shut and roads deserted in Banbhoolpura.

Internet services also remained suspended in the area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms.

Nearly 1,100 security personnel are already deployed in the town. And, the state government has sought four companies -- containing about 100 personnel each -- of central paramilitary forces from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura.

During the day, a delegation of the Uttarakhand Congress met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and demanded an impartial probe into the violence.

Dhami told the delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yashpal Arya that the state government had taken immediate action to maintain law and order in the riot-hit area and that the Kumaon commissioner was conducting a magisterial probe into it and would submit his report in 15 days.

The chief minister expressed his determination to deal sternly with those involved in the violence.

"Action is continuously being taken against the rioters and unruly elements involved in the Haldwani violence. All rioters are being arrested one after another. The drive against illegal encroachments in the state will not stop," the chief minister said in a post on X.