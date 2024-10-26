Home
India's first 'Writer's village' inaugurated in Dehradun

Located in Thano village, about 24 km from Dehradun, the ‘Writer’s village’ is the brainchild of former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, a distinguished writer himself.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 19:16 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 19:16 IST
