'Lack of health check-ups, guides' killed 9 Bengaluru trekkers on Sashastra Tal trek: Uttarkashi Police

Three days after extreme weather conditions disrupted a Sashstra Tal trek in Uttarakhand and killed nine trekkers from Bengaluru, a preliminary probe by the state police said that the local tour operator— Himalayan View Adventure Company did not conduct thorough health and fitness checks on the group of trekkers that may have prevented some deaths.

The individuals who died were part of a 22-member team that got stuck in a blizzard while trekking. According to a report in the Indian Express, the trekkers, all from Karnataka were left on the peak without guides. The trek was part of Karnataka Climbers and Explorers’ ‘High Altitude Trekking and Training Programme’, conducted in collaboration with the Karnataka Mountaineering Association (KMA).

An FIR was registered at the Maneri police station in Uttarkashi against the local tour operator under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC.

Sharing details about the investigation, Arpan Yadhuvanshi, Superintendent of Police, Uttarkashi, told IE, “We have found that the tour operator did not conduct thorough health checkups of the trekkers… most of the trekkers were aged above 45 years… We also found that no guides accompanied the trekkers at the peak; they were instead in the advanced base camp. They also failed to read the weather conditions… We need to investigate further to understand the extent of negligence that led to the tragedy.”