<p>Dehradun: A massive fire broke out at a factory in an industrial area here on Sunday, gutting the premises, officials said.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the fire erupted at the perfume manufacturing unit of Shri Balaji Industries in Selakui.</p>.<p>There were no casualties in the incident, he said, noting that as it was a Sunday, not many workers were present at the factory.</p>.<p>Dehradun Chief Fire Officer Abhinav Tyagi said fire tenders were rushed to the spot after they received information around 2 pm, and it took nearly seven hours to bring the blaze under control.</p>.Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers arrested in Thailand, story so far.<p>The fire was so intense that fire engines were pressed into service from Dehradun, Rishikesh, Doiwala and Haridwar, Tyagi said, adding that a total of 15 fire engines were deployed to extinguish it.</p>.<p>He said around five lakh litres of water and 1,500–2,000 litres of chemical foam were used in the firefighting operation.</p>.<p>Tyagi said LPG gas is used in perfume production, and protecting two large LPG tanks located at the rear of the factory was the top priority.</p>.<p>"We not only secured them but also prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring factories," he said.</p>.<p>The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.</p>