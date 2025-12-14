Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Massive fire guts perfume factory in Dehradun's Selakui industrial area

Dehradun Chief Fire Officer Abhinav Tyagi said fire tenders were rushed to the spot after they received information around 2 pm, and it took nearly seven hours to bring the blaze under control.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 18:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 18:09 IST
India NewsUttarakhandDehradunFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us