Missing Rajaji Tiger Reserve official found dead in Uttarakhand canal

The tiger reserve’s wildlife warden Aloki Devi has been missing since January 7 after she fell into the canal from an electric vehicle which crashed into a tree during a trial run, killing four persons, including two forest officers.

"This morning, Devi’s body was found floating on the surface of the canal, which had been scoured by a team of divers since the accident occurred," SDRF Inspector Kavindra Sajwan said.

The body was pulled out of the water and handed over to the police, he said.