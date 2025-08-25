Menu
Over 300 fake 'babas' arrested in Uttarakhand under 'Operation Kalanemi'

In Dehradun, a Bangladeshi national -- Rukn Rakam alias Shah Alam -- who was living in Sahaspur while posing as saint, was also arrested.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 17:07 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 17:07 IST
India NewsUttarakhand

