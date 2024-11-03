Home
Portals of Kedarnath closed for winters, 18,000 pilgrims witness ceremony

An elaborate ceremony preceding the closure of the temple gates began at 4 am and the portals were closed at 8:30 am, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) media in-charge Harish Gaur said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024

