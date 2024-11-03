Portals of Kedarnath closed for winters, 18,000 pilgrims witness ceremony

<p>Dehradun: The portals of Kedarnath were closed on Sunday for the winters amid Vedic rituals, with over 18,000 pilgrims thronging the Himalayan temple to witness the closure ceremony.</p>.<p>An elaborate ceremony preceding the closure of the temple gates began at 4 am and the portals were closed at 8:30 am, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) media in-charge Harish Gaur said.</p>.<p>More than 18,000 pilgrims thronged the Himalayan temple to witness the closure ceremony, he said.</p>.<p>During the whole of the yatra season more than 16.5 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath to offer prayers, BKTC chairman Ajendra Ajay said.</p>.<p>Located at a height of more than 11,000 ft in the Garhwal Himalayas, Kedarnath is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas situated in different parts of the country.</p>.<p>A popular pilgrimage destination visited by lakhs of pilgrims each year the temple doors are closed during winter when it remains covered in snow.</p>.<p>The idol of lord shiva was brought out of the temple in a palanquin before the closure of its gates to the Omkareshwar temple where he will be worshipped during winters, Gaur said. </p>