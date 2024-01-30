JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Radha Raturi to be first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given his approval to her appointment as the next chief secretary, officials said.
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 10:43 IST

Follow Us

Dehradun: IAS officer Radha Raturi will be the first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given his approval to her appointment as the next chief secretary, they said.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch, Raturi is currently the additional chief secretary of Uttarakhand. She will replace Sukhbir Singh Sandhu whose tenure ends on Wednesday.

Raturi is the first woman to hold the top administrative post in Uttarakhand, which came into existence in November 2000.

During her long administrative career, Raturi has held several important positions.

Her husband Anil Raturi, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had retired in November 2020 as the Uttarakhand director general of police.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 January 2024, 10:43 IST)
India NewsUttarakhand

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT