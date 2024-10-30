Shops of a community vandalised over disappearance of minor girl in Tehri

<p>New Tehri: Angry locals on Tuesday vandalised the shop of a youth belonging to a particular community after the disappearance of a teenaged girl in Kirtinagar area of Tehri.</p>.<p>The locals suspect religious conversion and love jihad was behind the disappearance of the girl.</p>.<p>A case has been registered and a search has started for the missing teenager and the accused, police said.</p>.<p>The local people protested in Kirtinagar market area on Tuesday, demanding that the teenager be found and action taken against those responsible for her disappearance.</p>.Protests in Bihar's Bhagalpur after idols found vandalised in temple.<p>The locals vandalised the shop of a youth whom they suspected of having a hand in it.</p>.<p>They also broke the hoardings of some other shops belonging to a particular community, they said.</p>.<p>Subsequently they took out a rally from Kirtinagar main market to Jakhani.</p>.<p>Heavy police force remained deployed in the market area during the protests.</p>.<p>BJP leader Lakhpat Bhandari said the minor girl was misled conspiratorially with the intention to convert her.</p>.<p>The police were informed about this earlier but no concrete action was taken, he said.</p>.<p>The accused who runs a barber's shop is absconding while the police have not been able to trace the teenager who disappeared from her house, he said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against Salman, a resident of Najibabad in Bijnor district under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act and the POCSO Act, Tehri's Additional Superintendent of Police J R Joshi said.</p>.<p>A search is on to trace the girl, he said. The accused will also be nabbed soon, the ASP said.</p>.<p>He appealed to people to maintain calm. </p>