JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand becomes first state to pass Uniform Civil Code Bill

Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

The Bill was introduced in the Assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first.

Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 February 2024, 12:56 IST)
India NewsUttarakhanduniform civil code

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT