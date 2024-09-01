Uttarakhand BJP leader Bhagwat Singh Bora arrested for molesting minor, expelled from party

Dehradun: A BJP leader has been arrested for allegedly molesting a teenager in the ​​Almora district of Uttarakhand.

Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said on Sunday that Bhagwat Singh Bora, accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl, was arrested on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the incident, Bora, who was the block unit chief of the party's Salt region, has been expelled with immediate effect on the instructions of BJP’s state president Mahendra Bhatt.

The SSP said the alleged incident took place on August 24 in the Salt revenue area, and an information regarding this was received on August 30.

Pincha said that a case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty) of the BNS.

Meanwhile, after recording the girl's statement, her medical examination was also conducted.