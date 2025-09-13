<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday mourned the loss of lives in a road accident during a Ganesha immersion procession in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan </a>district and said the government gives an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased to express condolence, not in a bid to equate the value of human life with the compensation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/death-toll-in-ganesha-procession-accident-in-karnatakas-hassan-goes-up-to-nine-21-injured-3726208">Nine persons were killed and 21 were injured</a> when a truck ploughed into the procession at Mosale Hosahalli village on Friday night.<br></p><p>While speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said ex gratia payment is made to console the bereaved families. "Death cannot be compensated, and their loved ones cannot be brought back," he said.</p><p>Reacting to a question on the demand by the Opposition parties to increase the ex gratia amount to Rs 10 lakh since the Hassan accident victims were from financially backward families, he said, "We have given the compensation as per the rules. Whenever such incidents occurred during the BJP regime, how much had they given?"</p><p>Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The government would bear the medical expenses of the injured, he said.</p><p>Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, he said, "District in-charge Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> visited Hassan and took necessary measures." </p><p>About allegations on the lack of road safety measures, he said, "If an accident occurs due to a driver's mistake, how will the government be responsible for it? We will take necessary preventive measures too."</p><p><strong>Cases against Ravi, Yatnal</strong></p><p>On the comments made by Opposition party leaders on cases booked against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/after-c-t-ravi-case-booked-against-karnataka-mla-basanagouda-patil-yatnal-for-provocative-speech-in-maddur-3724499">BJP leader C T Ravi and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal</a>, he said, "It is not for politics. If they make provocative speeches, cases will be booked by the police to maintain law and order and peace." The police will initiate action if anyone tries to hamper the peace of society, the Chief Minister said.</p><p>On the Opposition allegations that the government was targeting Hindu activists, he said, "Am I not Hindu? There are two Gods in my name. Siddu means Eshwara, and Rama means Vishnu."</p>.Maharashtra to move Supreme Court if Karnataka raises height of Almatti Dam .<p>To a queston on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case, he said, "The SIT investigation is on. There is no undue delay. The government is not interfering in it." </p><p><strong>Modi's visit to Manipur</strong></p><p>Commenting on the Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s visit to Manipur, he said, "He is visiting Manipur when the tension has reduced. Why didn't he visit the State in two years? He is visiting now due to the pressure from the Opposition party leaders."</p>.Women’s outfit opposes PIL against Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara. <p>On the Maharashtra Chief Minister's opposition to increasing the height of the Almatti dam, Siddaramaiah said, "They are doing it for political reasons. Fifteen years ago, there was a tribunal order to increase its height from 519 feet to 524 feet. The Prime Minister should intervene..." </p><p><strong>Dasara inauguration</strong></p><p>Regarding former MP Pratap Simha approaching the court against the inauguration of Dasara by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, Siddaramaiah reiterated, "Dasara is a cultural event and it is not restricted to one religion. People from all castes, religions and communities participate in it. It is Naada Habba. Let the court decide."</p>