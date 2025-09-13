Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Ex gratia is to offer condolence, not to equate value of lives lost in Hassan accident: Siddaramaiah

Nine persons were killed and 21 were injured when a truck ploughed into the procession at Mosale Hosahalli; government has announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 09:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentMysuruHassanDasaraDharmastalaSiddramaiahbanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us