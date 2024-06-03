Uttarakhand forests go up in flames amid Dhami govt’s indifference

Dehradun-based environmentalist Reenu Paul does not accept this explanation. “Some villagers may be indulging in this arson but the majority of fires are the handiwork of the real estate lobby which uses this (burnt) forest land to develop colonies,” she said. “This has been their modus operandi and they are hand-in-glove with the local bureaucracy; otherwise, it defies imagination that these fires have not been halted by now. These fires intensified after the state administration unofficially sent out a message that squatters should be called ‘eco-preneurs’ and should not be stopped from occupying forest land. This has seen a huge increase in the illegal occupation across our forests with the forest staff looking away.”