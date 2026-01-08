Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand government college named after Ankita Bhandari amid clamour for CBI probe into her death

According to a letter they handed Dhami, Ankita's parents have expressed a wish for a CBI probe into their daughter's murder.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsCBIUttarakhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us