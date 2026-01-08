<p>Dehradun: The Government Nursing College in Dobh (Shrikot) village of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand has been renamed Late Ankita Bhandari Government Nursing College.</p>.<p>The renaming was done at the instruction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dr R Rajesh Kumar, the secretary of the state's Medical and Health Department, issued an order in this regard on Thursday.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Dhami met the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was killed in 2022, and assured them of justice in the case.</p>.<p>According to a letter they handed Dhami, Ankita's parents have expressed a wish for a CBI probe into their daughter's murder.</p>.Dhami govt left with no choice but order CBI probe into Ankita Bhandari murder: Congress.<p>"I appeal to the government to get this case investigated by the CBI under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge to apprehend the VIP," the letter by Virendra Bhandari, Ankita's father, read.</p>.<p>In 2022, 19-year-old Dobh native Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees.</p>.<p>All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.</p>.<p>However, a demand for a CBI probe into the 2022 killing gathered pace ever since Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of expelled BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, claimed the involvement of a 'VIP', allegedly a BJP politician, in the murder.</p>