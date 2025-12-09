Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Vande Mataram' debate: TMC MPs hold silent protest against 'insult' of Bengal icons by BJP

The MPs sat in silence in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, holding the portraits of Tagore and Chatterjee. Later, they stood at the gate of the Samvidhan Sadan.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 09:53 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCVande Mataram

Follow us on :

Follow Us