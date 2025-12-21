<p>New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lok-sabha-passes-vb-g-ram-g-bill-amid-opposition-protests-3835324">VB-G RAM G Act 2025</a>, which will replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA.</p><p>The President gave her assent to the new Act on Saturday, a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Sunday.</p>.Removing Gandhi's name from MGNREGA is 'second killing of Mahatma': P Chidambaram.<p>The new rural employment guarantee law was passed by Parliament on Thursday, amid vociferous protests by the Opposition, which objected to making it a supply-driven scheme and making states fund 40 per cent of the programme.</p><p>The new Act guarantees 125 days of employment to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.</p><p>The Union government has not notified a date for the new law's implementation and once it is done, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act will cease to exist. The new Act also said that till new rules and wages are notified, those prescribed in the MGNREGA will continue to be in effect.</p>