india

Verdict must not be tossed out with change of judge: Justice BV Nagarathna

Earlier, this month the top court recalled its order passed in May that had barred retrospective environmental clearances for development projects.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 14:42 IST
Published 30 November 2025, 14:42 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

