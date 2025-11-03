Menu
'Very painful, I'm broken': Sole survivor of Air India plane crash appeals for welfare package to cope with trauma

“It is very painful... I am broken,” Vishwas Kumar Ramesh told reporters recently, during an interaction organised by Leicester community groups to highlight his plight.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 17:04 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 17:04 IST
