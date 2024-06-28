Vikram Misri is the new Foreign Secretary

Deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri has been appointed as the foreign secretary of India on Friday.

The 59-year-old is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch who has the rare distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers. Misri has served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers - Inder Kumar Gujral in 1997, Manmohan Singh in 2012, and Narendra Modi in 2014.



Misri was born in Srinagar in 1964 and completed his early education in Gwalior. He has an undergraduate degree in history from the Hindu College of Delhi University and an MBA from XLRI.

Misri began his career as a diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service. During his early years, he served at the Indian missions in Brussels and Tunis. He was made India's ambassador to Spain in 2014, and Myanmar in 2016. He has also served in various Indian missions in Africa and North America.