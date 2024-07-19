Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Viksit Bharat' to be theme for 78th Independence Day celebrations

In 2047, India will mark 100th year of its freedom from colonial rule.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 13:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The theme for 78th Independence Day celebrations is 'Viksit Bharat', in sync with the government's vision to transform the country into a developed nation by 2047.

Ministry of Defence spokesperson A. Bharat Bhushan Babu made the announcement in a post on X in which he also shared a poster depicting the Red Fort and the 'Viksit Bharat' slogan.

In 2047, India will mark 100th year of its freedom from colonial rule.

"The theme for #IndependenceDay 2024 is "Viksit Bharat", in sync with Govt's vision to transform country into a Developed Nation by 2047, marking the 100th year of Independence. @giridhararamane," the spokesperson wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 July 2024, 13:42 IST
India NewsIndependence DayViksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT