Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrated in south with fervour, leaders join celebrations

Chennai/Hyderabad/Bengaluru: Vinayaka Chathurthi was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the south on Saturday, with prominent leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy joining the celebrations in the respective states.

A festive mood pervaded the region as scores of faithful celebrated the day, and grandeur marked the occasion with the installation of large Ganesha idols in Chennai and Hyderabad, among other cities.

Prominent Ganesha temples such as the ones at Pillayarpatti in Sivaganga and Malaikottai in Tiruchirappalli, both in Tamil Nadu, and the Manakula Vinayakar temple in neighbouring Puducherry teemed with devotees who thronged the shrines to offer worship.