<p>Bengaluru: As Kerala reports an increasing number of cases of Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a disease caused by Naegleria fowleri, a self-sustaining amoeba, the Health Department has advised pilgrims travelling to the neighbouring state to exercise caution during their visit.</p>.<p>In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the department noted that Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare and nearly fatal brain infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri.</p>.<p>The organism is believed to be breeding in certain water bodies, particularly stagnant water and mud. While it is not contagious and does not spread from person to person or through consumption of contaminated water, it can enter the human body through the nose and subsequently reach the brain, it said.</p>.<p>The department has advised visitors to use nose clips or keep their noses tightly closed while bathing in water bodies during their visit to Kerala. Travellers have also been urged to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest hospital if they experience symptoms such as fever, unbearable headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, changes in mental state, or behavioural disturbances within seven days of their visit.</p>