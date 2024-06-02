Vistara Paris-Mumbai flight gets bomb threat; lands at airport amid emergency alert

Vistara in a statement confirmed that 'a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024.'

Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.

It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.