Waqf amendment bill not anti-Muslim: Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

New Delhi: Janata Dal (U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Thursday said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was aimed at bringing transparency in the functioning of the Waqf Board and not an attempt to interfere with running of mosques.

As opposition leaders opposed the introduction of the bill, the JD(U) leader stood up to speak amid uproar by opposition members.

"JD(U) is a party here whether it is opposing or supporting, I have to record my view here," Singh said.