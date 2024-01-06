Watch: ‘Animal’ actor Manjot Singh saves girl from jumping off a building; Netizens hail 'real life hero'

Animal actor Manjot Singh is a hero not just in reel life, but in real life too. The actor recently shared a now-viral video of him on social media saving a girl who was trying to kill herself by jumping off a building.

In the video shared on his Instagram handle, the actor is seen rushing just in time to rescue the girl perched on the ledge of the building and swiftly grasping her arm with the help of two others.

"This happened in 2019 a girl was committing SUICIDE and by the grace of god i was able to save her i was in right place at the right time. We all face problems and hardships "Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.” (sic)," the actor wrote.

The video—posted by the actor on Friday—has so far garnered nearly 7K likes. The video is reportedly from the time when Manjot was studying BTech at Greater Noida's Sharda University.

(DISCLAIMER: The content of the video might be deemed sensitive for some. Viewer's discretion is advised.)