Watch: ‘Animal’ actor Manjot Singh saves girl from jumping off a building; Netizens hail 'real life hero'

Animal actor Manjot Singh is a hero not just in reel life, but in real life too. The actor recently shared a now-viral video of him on social media saving a girl who was trying to kill herself by jumping off a building.
In the video shared on his Instagram handle, the actor is seen rushing just in time to rescue the girl perched on the ledge of the building and swiftly grasping her arm with the help of two others.
"This happened in 2019 a girl was committing SUICIDE and by the grace of god i was able to save her i was in right place at the right time. We all face problems and hardships "Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.” (sic)," the actor wrote.
The video—posted by the actor on Friday—has so far garnered nearly 7K likes. The video is reportedly from the time when Manjot was studying BTech at Greater Noida's Sharda University.
(DISCLAIMER: The content of the video might be deemed sensitive for some. Viewer's discretion is advised.)
According to The Times of India, before attempting to kill herself, the girl had an altercation with her mother. No other details of the incident were available at the time of filing the report.
Commenting on the post, social media users commended the actor for his brave act. A social media user wrote, "Aap toh real m bhi hero ho ji (You are a hero in real life too)". Another saluted him, while one wrote, "Superhero you are".
Another commented, "Singh is King."
The actor rose to fame after starring in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Animal. He essayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor's cousin in the movie.
He was also seen in Fukrey 3 and Dream Girl 2.
Disclaimer: DH has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.