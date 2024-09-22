Watch | Hardik Pandya reunites with son for first time since separation from Natasa Stankovic

Hardik and Natasa parted ways in July this year and have since gone on their different paths. While neither of the two made the reason behind their split public, multiple reports claimed that Natasa wasn't able to adjust to Hardik's personality.

Hardik and Natasa got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child on July 30 of the same year. They renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023 in Udaipur in a grand celebration.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the couple had said in the joint statement.

Meanwhile, Hardik is rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia.

Natasa, who is Serbian origin, is a model and actress based out of Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood films with the political drama Satyagraha, directed by Prakash Jha.

Hardik, on the other hand, is not part of the Indian Test team for the ongoing series against Bangladesh.