Papers torn, thrown into Well as Amit Shah introduces key bills in Lok Sabha
Opposition MPs like K C Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Asaduddin Owaisi, and N K Premachandran opposed the introduction of the Bills saying it violated the basic structure of the Constitution and was an attempt to target Opposition-led governments.
VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs tear copies of three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and throw paper bits towards him in Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House amid uproar. #ParliamentMonsoonSession#MonsoonSession