Wayanad Landslide: Suriya, Jyotika & Karthi donate Rs 50 lakh for relief work

The Wayanad district of Kerala has been severely impacted by continuous rainfall, leading to devastating landslides across several villages. As many as 173 people have died and over 200 injured in the massive landslides that hit two days ago and the numbers are expected to increase even more as rescuers unearth debris.

The dead include 23 children and 70 women. It said that 100 bodies have been identified and the post-mortem of 219 remains, including body parts, has been completed.

The Wayanad landslide has profoundly affected the entire nation. Relief efforts, now entering their third day, involve the NDRF, Army, local police, and firefighters. The search for victims continues, with mortal remains being discovered miles from the primary disaster zone, adding to the emotional weight of the tragedy.