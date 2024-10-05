Home
We have lost our patience: Supreme Court on delay in ration card to migrant workers

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah granted a final opportunity to the Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs) to take necessary steps in this regard by November 19.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:00 IST

