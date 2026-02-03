Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'We're more organised, less chaotic': Deepinder Goyal urges ex-employees to join Eternal

Eternal owns Zomato and Blinkit brands. The parent entity was re-named from Zomato to Eternal last year but the brand name Zomato was retained for the food delivery platform.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 17:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 17:50 IST
India NewsZomatoDeepinder Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us