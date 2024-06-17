15 dead, 60 injured as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

New Jalpaiguri/Kolkata: At least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured, after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, officials said.

The toll could rise, as multiple agencies of the state and Centre were simultaneously working on war footing along with locals to rescue passengers who could still be trapped inside, they said.

The deceased include the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train, and the guard of the passenger train, a senior railway official said.

The injured were being shifted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, police said.