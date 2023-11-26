JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

2 killed as police vehicle hits people in West Bengal's Malda

Two elderly persons, including a woman, were killed and two children injured after being hit by a police vehicle in West Bengal's Malda district, triggering protests by locals, an officer said.
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 04:53 IST

Follow Us

Malda: Two elderly persons, including a woman, were killed and two children injured after being hit by a police vehicle in West Bengal's Malda district, triggering protests by locals, an officer said.

The accident happened in Sitalpur village on Saturday when a police team went there to investigate a case and their vehicle hit the four locals before ramming into a house, Chanchal Sub-Divisional Officer Souvik Mukherjee said.

Sixty-two-year-old Danisha Bewa and Sk Mohammed, 60, died when they were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The two children underwent treatment at Chanchal Superspeciality Hospital, he added.

Locals staged protests, alleging that the driver of the police vehicle was drunk, and demanded immediate action against those police personnel involved in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 November 2023, 04:53 IST)
India NewsWest BengalAccidentMalda

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT