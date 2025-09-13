Bengaluru's Russell Market set for makeover

<p>Bengaluru: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for redeveloping the historic Russell Market in Shivajinagar has been finalised, Bengaluru Central City Commissioner Rajendra Cholan announced.</p>.<p>He instructed officials to expedite the project while retaining the market’s heritage value.</p>.<p>During an inspection of civic works in the Shivajinagar assembly constituency, the commissioner said the aim is to transform Russell Market into a modern, citizen-friendly space while preserving its architectural legacy.</p>.<p>The redevelopment will provide parking facilities, underground drainage, water and power supply, fire safety, toilets, solid waste management, solar energy systems, and rainwater harvesting.</p>.<p>Cholan also directed officials to launch a cleanliness drive around the market and take strict action against indiscriminate waste disposal. He instructed that desilting of stormwater drains in the area be completed without delay.</p>.<p>Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, who accompanied Cholan during the inspection, said that Russell Market is one of the oldest landmarks in the locality and must be redeveloped without compromising its heritage. He assured full community support for the smooth execution of the project.</p>