41 students disqualified for entering class 12 board exam halls with phones in Bengal

Kolkata: In all, 41 students were disqualified after they were found in possession of mobile handsets during the class 12 board exams in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

President of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examinations, Chiranjib Bhattacharya, revealed that while the candidature of two students was scrapped on February 29, while the remaining 39 were disqualified on previous dates.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said four non-teaching employees were found to be involved in aiding the errant candidates in adopting unfair means during the exams and the council is in the process of taking disciplinary actions against them.

Basu also hinted at the possibility of a miniscule number of more employees being involved in such illegal activities, which might be aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the state government or for financial gains.