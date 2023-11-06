Agitation seeking MGNREGA dues prompted central agencies to harass party: TMC

She said, “After the arrest of Mallick, a media trial has begun on his property. Those BJP leaders have also amassed property. Why is no ED, CBI probe against them?”

Stating that TMC will always be ready to face any fair probe against any of its leaders, Panja said, “The BJP is targeting 95 per cent of opposition leaders. It failed to digest the drubbing in the 2021 assembly polls (in West Bengal).”

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged in a public meeting in Purba Medinipur district that loot and corruption were “institutionalised” in the TMC regime from 2012, a year after the party came to power in West Bengal.