Amit Shah to inaugurate new passenger terminal at India-Bangladesh border crossing today

<p>Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.</p>.<p>The crossing at Petrapole is the largest land port in South Asia and a vital gateway for trade and commerce between the two countries.</p>.<p>Shah arrived here on Saturday and will inaugurate the passenger terminal and the cargo gate at Petrapole during the day, an official said.</p>.<p>Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) is one of the most important land border crossings between the two countries, both in terms of trade and passenger movement, a statement said.</p>.<p>Nearly 70 per cent of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh occurs through this facility, which is under the administrative control of the Land Ports Authority of India, a wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs.</p>.<p>It is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates the movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.</p>.<p>The new passenger terminal at Petrapole is a significant addition to the region's infrastructure and is set to enhance the travel experience between the two countries, the statement said.</p>.<p>With its robust construction and advanced technological systems, the terminal promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users. </p>